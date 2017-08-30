About this product
Orange Cream Soda X Trainwreck
The taste of Sonic Screwdriver takes after its Orange Cream Soda parent, offering flavors of sweet citrus and creamy earth. The aroma, on the other hand, takes notes from both parents, bringing about a powerfully pungent bouquet of ripened spicy citrus and dank earth. Just like the aroma, Sonic Screwdriver flawlessly fuses the effects of both of its parent strains, drawing the mind numbing cerebral effects of Trainwreck and combining them with the motivating calm of Orange Cream Soda for an explosion of full body feels that is like taking a screwdriver to the head. The high hits you hard with a euphoric uplifted effect first, infusing you with a sense of creative energy and focused motivation.
About this strain
Sonic Screwdriver by TGA Subcool Genetics has been dubbed one of the best yielding plants of all time. With parents Orange Cream Soda and Trainwreck, Sonic Screwdriver offers stimulating effects with bright, complex terpenes of ripening citrus and forest floor. Trainwreck gives this strain a strong, heady onset that hits right between the eyes, but afterwards settles into the body, exhibiting a comfortable energy throughout. This strain is ideal for overcoming lethargy, curbing minor physical pain, and stimulating the appetite.
Sonic Screwdriver effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
73% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
68% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
52% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
PTSD
21% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
