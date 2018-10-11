About this product
Sour Diesel X Cinderella 99
Sour Apple has an infamous taste of pungent sour apple that sweetens upon exhale. Sour Apple buds have long narrow pepper-shaped fluffy neon green nugs with patches of dark olive green leaves and long twisty amber hairs. These nugs are covered in a fine layer of milky white trichomes and are sticky with sweet resin. Users describe the Sour Apple high as a slowly building uplifting head high that leaves you motivated and focused with a sense of overwhelming euphoria and social tendencies. This is followed by a slow fade into an intensely overwhelming couch-lock leaving you sedated and body melted yet still slightly functional.
Sour Apple has an infamous taste of pungent sour apple that sweetens upon exhale. Sour Apple buds have long narrow pepper-shaped fluffy neon green nugs with patches of dark olive green leaves and long twisty amber hairs. These nugs are covered in a fine layer of milky white trichomes and are sticky with sweet resin. Users describe the Sour Apple high as a slowly building uplifting head high that leaves you motivated and focused with a sense of overwhelming euphoria and social tendencies. This is followed by a slow fade into an intensely overwhelming couch-lock leaving you sedated and body melted yet still slightly functional.
About this strain
Sour Apple, also known as "Sour Apple Diesel," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sour Diesel with Cinderella 99. Sour Apple is extremely potent and may make your tastebuds tingle. This strain delivers relaxing effects that may leave you stuck on the sofa. Sour Apple is ideal for after work or on a lazy afternoon. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with stress and pain.
Sour Apple effects
Reported by real people like you
175 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
30% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.