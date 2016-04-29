About this product

They say sour banana, and they mean it! This bud has lip puckering sour berry grape flavor with a distinguishable aftertaste of sugary banana. The aroma is just as tangy, although it has a slightly rich pungency to it that helps to mellow the zest out. After the flavor wakes you up, the high will keep you going. The Sour Banana high hits you almost immediately after you toke with a cerebral lift that boosts your mood and infuses you with a sense of focus and creative energy. You'll be happy and ready to get outdoors and do physical activity, although you may become anxious in social situations. Sour Banana is the perfect bud for treating conditions such as chronic pain, depression, stress, and nausea. Sour Banana have tight dense dark olive green nugs with bright orange hairs and a coating of frosty tiny bright white crystal trichomes.