About this product
AJ's Sour Diesel X Banana Sherbet
They say sour banana, and they mean it! This bud has lip puckering sour berry grape flavor with a distinguishable aftertaste of sugary banana. The aroma is just as tangy, although it has a slightly rich pungency to it that helps to mellow the zest out. After the flavor wakes you up, the high will keep you going. The Sour Banana high hits you almost immediately after you toke with a cerebral lift that boosts your mood and infuses you with a sense of focus and creative energy. You'll be happy and ready to get outdoors and do physical activity, although you may become anxious in social situations. Sour Banana is the perfect bud for treating conditions such as chronic pain, depression, stress, and nausea. Sour Banana have tight dense dark olive green nugs with bright orange hairs and a coating of frosty tiny bright white crystal trichomes.
About this strain
Sour Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
6 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
PTSD
33% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
