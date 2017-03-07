About this product
Sour Diesel X Bubble Gum
Sour Candy is best known for its delicious taste that is said to be like a classic Sour Warhead candy – intensely sour and fruity yet somehow sweet. The aroma is slightly different with an earthy sweet flavor that has fruity grapefruit undertones. The Sour Candy high is characterized by a happy uplifting effect that is perfect for day use. The high starts with a euphoric head rush that leaves you insanely happy with social tendencies.
About this strain
Sour Candy is a predominantly sativa mix of Sour Diesel and Bubble Gum. Both parent strains are admired for their exquisite flavors and the happy, uplifting effects they produce. Once combined, Sour Candy takes on a mouth-watering array of sweet, tropical fruit flavors with a pungent diesel finish. The potent effects are euphoric and talkative which makes Sour Candy a popular choice for daytime use.
Sour Candy effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
76% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
52% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
36% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
