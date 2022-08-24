About this product
You can expect an invigorating cerebral high that open up doors of creativity. This strain is commonly used amongst medical patients to relieve anxiety, depression, and chronic fatigue. Although sour diesel consists of some indica, it's not the best strain for insomnia and other similar ailments because of the stimulating and lively head high that it delivers. Due to the effervescent contained within this strain, many people choose to smoke sour diesel at the beginning of their day for a head start. The potency of this strain is just enough to give you a great high and become your daily toke. The word "diesel" in sour diesel didn't come out of absolutely nowhere. This strain has one of the most pungent aromas of any strain, similar to Diesel Gas with a hint of lemon. You can expect a smooth toke with a slight lemon aftertaste.
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064