You can expect an invigorating cerebral high that open up doors of creativity. This strain is commonly used amongst medical patients to relieve anxiety, depression, and chronic fatigue. Although sour diesel consists of some indica, it's not the best strain for insomnia and other similar ailments because of the stimulating and lively head high that it delivers. Due to the effervescent contained within this strain, many people choose to smoke sour diesel at the beginning of their day for a head start. The potency of this strain is just enough to give you a great high and become your daily toke. The word "diesel" in sour diesel didn't come out of absolutely nowhere. This strain has one of the most pungent aromas of any strain, similar to Diesel Gas with a hint of lemon. You can expect a smooth toke with a slight lemon aftertaste.