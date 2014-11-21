About this product
Sour Diesel x Jack Herer
The acute sour odor of this strain is the signature aroma of Sour Jack. This would give the users the blend of lemony and fuel aromas combined with the hints of menthol and pine. The taste will be nearly close to its aroma and is more or less like that of lemon soda. The effects of this strain will be uplifting for the users which could provide a sparkling energy and minimizing fatigue. This is found to be great in fighting depression and could help in staying energized. Sour Jack could make the users feel euphoric and happy.
About this strain
Sour Jack, one-half Sour Diesel one-half and Jack Herer, takes its name from its parents. It has developed a solid reputation and is highlighted by an intense aroma and profound cerebral effects. After combining the two sativa-dominant strains, we are left with an amazing combination of tropical, sweet flavors that mix with pungent tones of citrus and diesel. The uplifting effects can provide a spark of energy and minimize body fatigue. Sour Jack is a great strain to fight off depression and to help you stay active.
Sour Jack effects
Reported by real people like you
160 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
62% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
55% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
