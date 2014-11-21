Sour Diesel x Jack Herer



The acute sour odor of this strain is the signature aroma of Sour Jack. This would give the users the blend of lemony and fuel aromas combined with the hints of menthol and pine. The taste will be nearly close to its aroma and is more or less like that of lemon soda. The effects of this strain will be uplifting for the users which could provide a sparkling energy and minimizing fatigue. This is found to be great in fighting depression and could help in staying energized. Sour Jack could make the users feel euphoric and happy.