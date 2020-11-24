About this product

Sour OG has an earthy taste with a hint of citrus and offers an amazing high within a matter of minutes. You will feel relaxed and peaceful all the while being in a good mood. Rest assured you will not have to worry about feeling drained out. You will feel productive and will be willing to get things done. You will remain in a positive state while feeling wonderful. Considering how quickly the high comes into effect, it lasts intensely for an hour and even more until it starts to wind down.