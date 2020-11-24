Avitas
Sour OG Live Resin Cartridge 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Sour OG has an earthy taste with a hint of citrus and offers an amazing high within a matter of minutes. You will feel relaxed and peaceful all the while being in a good mood. Rest assured you will not have to worry about feeling drained out. You will feel productive and will be willing to get things done. You will remain in a positive state while feeling wonderful. Considering how quickly the high comes into effect, it lasts intensely for an hour and even more until it starts to wind down.
Sour OG effects
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
27% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
