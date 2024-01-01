Sour Trees has the aroma of diesel fuel and grapefruit. After smoking the strain, you will realize it has a grapefruit berry taste during the inhale. It can be a bit sour but it is exceptionally smooth at the same time. However, during the exhale it can be quite intense and smokey. The high is invigorating with an instant two hour energy punch. You will be bouncing off walls and will be coming up with captivating and innovative ideas in no time.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.