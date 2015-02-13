NYC Diesel x Sensi Star



Southern Lights, also more commonly known as “White Star”. This CBD strain is best known for its uplifting mix of mind and body effects. The high hits you with immediately with an energized slightly psychedelic effect that leaves you insanely uplifted and social with a crazed giggly effect. This buzz is perfect for the daytime when you need energy to get going on chores or outdoor activities. Because of these powerfully uplifting effects, Southern Lights is said to be the perfect bud for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, mild to moderate cases of depression, chronic pain, and chronic stress. This bud has an aroma of sweetly pungent fruity diesel with a skunky undertone when the nugs are broken apart and smoked. The taste is of sweet fruit with a skunky diesel aftertaste that hits hard upon exhale.