Southern Lights, also more commonly known as “White Star”. This CBD strain is best known for its uplifting mix of mind and body effects. The high hits you with immediately with an energized slightly psychedelic effect that leaves you insanely uplifted and social with a crazed giggly effect. This buzz is perfect for the daytime when you need energy to get going on chores or outdoor activities. Because of these powerfully uplifting effects, Southern Lights is said to be the perfect bud for treating conditions such as chronic fatigue, mild to moderate cases of depression, chronic pain, and chronic stress. This bud has an aroma of sweetly pungent fruity diesel with a skunky undertone when the nugs are broken apart and smoked. The taste is of sweet fruit with a skunky diesel aftertaste that hits hard upon exhale.
Southern Lights, formerly known as White Star, from Delta 9 Labs takes NYC Diesel and adds just a touch of earthy indica flavor from Sensi Star to the mix. The cerebral sativa effects are led by a pungent, fruity musk that invigorates and uplifts the senses. The elevated head buzz is eventually displaced by relaxing body effects, an attribute that can be enhanced by extending the flowering cycle beyond 11 weeks.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.