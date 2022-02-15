About this product
Dino Meat #8 X Mr. Stinky
Stankasaurus is highly sought after for its super high level of potency and heavy classic stench. Like its name and heritage suggests, Stankasaurus has a super pungent and dank skunky diesel aroma with plenty of sharp black pepper and spices. The flavor is on the lighter side, with an earthy diesel taste and hints of sour peppery skunk upon exhale. The Stankasaurus has a slow build of effects, starting in the mind with super heady and unfocused feelings that have you feeling lifted with heavy eyes. You'll soon find your mind fading in and out, leaving you falling into fits of uncontrollable giggles before you even know what's happening. This heady state is accompanied by a lightly relaxing body high that makes you pretty hungry without causing too much sedation. Stankasaurus is a great choice for treating conditions such as depression, appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress or anxiety and mood swings.
About this strain
Stankasaurus is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Stankasaurus – If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
