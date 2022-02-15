Dino Meat #8 X Mr. Stinky



Stankasaurus is highly sought after for its super high level of potency and heavy classic stench. Like its name and heritage suggests, Stankasaurus has a super pungent and dank skunky diesel aroma with plenty of sharp black pepper and spices. The flavor is on the lighter side, with an earthy diesel taste and hints of sour peppery skunk upon exhale. The Stankasaurus has a slow build of effects, starting in the mind with super heady and unfocused feelings that have you feeling lifted with heavy eyes. You'll soon find your mind fading in and out, leaving you falling into fits of uncontrollable giggles before you even know what's happening. This heady state is accompanied by a lightly relaxing body high that makes you pretty hungry without causing too much sedation. Stankasaurus is a great choice for treating conditions such as depression, appetite loss or nausea, chronic stress or anxiety and mood swings.