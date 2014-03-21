About this product
Stardawg has an earthy pine aroma with hints of diesel and a taste of pungent earthy diesel with a hint of lemony pine upon exhale. Stardawg users describe the high as an extremely active and uplifting sativa head buzz with pressure felt behind the eyes and in the neck. You'll experience a huge burst of energy and urge to be social and talkative, although you may fall into fits of giggles here and there. These potent sativa effects are accompanied by a relaxing mellow indica body buzz.
About this strain
Stardawg, also known as "Stardog," is a hybrid marijuana strain believed to be named after the bright, sparkling crystal trichomes that blanket the strain like stars. Made from a cross between Chemdog 4 and Tres Dawg, Stardawg is beloved for its earthy pine flavors with sour undertones of diesel. The effects of Stardawg are uplifting and may help medical marijuana patients treating symptoms associated with stress, fatigue, and anxiety disorders. Stardawg flowers in 67 days indoors and produces moderate yields.
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.