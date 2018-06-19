About this product
Users describe the Strawberry Banana high as one that starts with a mild head buzz and then slowly builds into an intense euphoric and uplifted cerebral head high, leaving you relaxed and focused. This is accompanied by full-body relief and a warming body buzz that leaves you slightly sedated and couch-locked with a moderate case of the munchies. Due to these potent effects, Strawberry Banana is an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, stress, depression, and appetite loss. Strawberry Banana has a memorable aroma of sweet tropical strawberry and a taste of tropical strawberry with a sweet banana exhale.
About this strain
Strawberry Banana, also known as "Strawnana" for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.
Strawberry Banana effects
Reported by real people like you
447 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
65% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
21% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
29% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
