Users describe the Strawberry Banana high as one that starts with a mild head buzz and then slowly builds into an intense euphoric and uplifted cerebral head high, leaving you relaxed and focused. This is accompanied by full-body relief and a warming body buzz that leaves you slightly sedated and couch-locked with a moderate case of the munchies. Due to these potent effects, Strawberry Banana is an ideal strain for treating patients suffering from conditions such as chronic pain, stress, depression, and appetite loss. Strawberry Banana has a memorable aroma of sweet tropical strawberry and a taste of tropical strawberry with a sweet banana exhale.