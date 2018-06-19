Chronic X White Widow X Cheese



Strawberry Cheesecake is famous for its taste and smell and it has a distinct creamy strawberry cheesecake flavor that makes may make you think that you're actually smoking a cheesecake! The smell has a deliciously sweet berry creaminess to it that only makes you want more! The Strawberry Cheesecake high has a smooth and fast onset that leaves you lightly euphoric and uplifted with a slight sense of cerebral energy and motivation. You won't be overwhelmed by paranoia or anxiety as your mind soars into utter bliss, and will be more than willing and capable to tackle any tasks that come your way during the day!