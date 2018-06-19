About this product
Strawberry Cheesecake is famous for its taste and smell and it has a distinct creamy strawberry cheesecake flavor that makes may make you think that you're actually smoking a cheesecake! The smell has a deliciously sweet berry creaminess to it that only makes you want more! The Strawberry Cheesecake high has a smooth and fast onset that leaves you lightly euphoric and uplifted with a slight sense of cerebral energy and motivation. You won't be overwhelmed by paranoia or anxiety as your mind soars into utter bliss, and will be more than willing and capable to tackle any tasks that come your way during the day!
About this strain
Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chronic with White Widow and Cheese. Strawberry Cheesecake delivers effects that melt away physical pain while allowing the mind to soar with creative energy. This strain tastes like its namesake suggests – sweet and creamy with undertones of berry. Strawberry Shortcake features THC levels over 20%, and CBD levels of 2% or more. The combination makes this strain ideal for managing symptoms of depression and fatigue.
Strawberry Cheesecake effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.