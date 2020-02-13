The sativa prevalence in this strain will lead you to a relaxed and uplifting head high. Patients often use this strain for alleviation of anxiety and stress. Strawberry cough is easily smoked throughout the day because it can relieve all of your ailments without excessive tiredness. The strawberry components are very distinct in the appearance and taste of this strain. Although the buds from this strain's plant can be quite small, they are also very potent.