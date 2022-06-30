About this product
About this strain
Known for its sweet smell of fresh strawberries and an expanding sensation that can make even the most seasoned consumer cough, Strawberry Cough is a potent sativa marijuana strain with mysterious genetic origins. However, Strawberry Cough is thought to be a cross of Haze and Strawberry Fields. The skunky, berry flavors will capture your senses while the cerebral, uplifting effects provide an aura of euphoria that is sure to leave a smile on your face. Strawberry Cough is a great solution in times of elevated stress.
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.