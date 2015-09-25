About this product
Strawberry Fields hits you first with an uplifted sense of euphoria that fills your mind and body with a feeling of calm and complete ease. As your happiness grows and grows, this relaxing physical effect will drop you into a slightly sedated state that can cause some users to fall asleep. Thanks to these effects, Strawberry Fields is said to be the perfect choice for treating patients suffering from conditions such as asthma, insomnia, stress, and headaches or migraines. Strawberry Fields has, surprise, a taste that is said to be just like freshly picked strawberries! The smell has the same effect, although it has a hint of sharp citrus that accents the sweet strawberry overtone.
Strawberry Fields by Sagarmatha Seeds is an indica-dominant hybrid strain that takes the flavorful Strawberry Cough and crosses it with an undisclosed indica parent. This strain is destined for consumers who love that strawberry aroma, but would prefer something more tranquilizing than Strawberry Cough. Its heavier effects also make Strawberry Fields a better choice for patients treating pain, insomnia, and appetite loss.
Relaxed
83% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
