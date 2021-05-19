About this product
Strawberry Banana X Papaya
This strain is a terpene powerhouse that has crazy powerful scents of sweet strawberry. It has a tasty, aromatic profile of sweet berries and guava.
About this strain
Strawberry Guava is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Strawberry Guava. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Strawberry Guava effects
35 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
5% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
2% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
PTSD
11% of people say it helps with ptsd
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
