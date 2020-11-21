Avitas
Strawberry Guava Ultra Cartridge 1g
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
This strain is a terpene powerhouse that has crazy powerful scents of sweet strawberry. It has a tasty, aromatic profile of sweet berries and guava.
Strawberry Guava effects
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Relaxed
27% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
22% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
22% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxiety
4% of people say it helps with anxiety
Asthma
4% of people say it helps with asthma
PTSD
4% of people say it helps with ptsd
