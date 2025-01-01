Mount Cook x Lowryder #2



This delicious baby has one of the most sweet and sugary flavors you'll ever get the opportunity to taste – just one toke and you'll be in love. The aroma is just as sweet, although with a touch of mellow florals and rich earth to it. The Sugar Baby high is the perfect highly medicinal stone that hits both mind and body with a high level of potency. You'll feel it creep up on you slowly, spreading from your spine throughout the rest of your body in soothing waves, lulling you into a state of pure relaxation and ease. This is accompanied by a light touch of euphoria that keeps your mental state in a place of peace. Soon, this calming effect will turn stoney and sedative, leaving you dozing off and on before you finally fade away into a deep and peaceful sleep. Sugar Baby is often said to be perfect for treating chronic pain, depression, insomnia, muscle spasms or cramps, and chronic stress.

read more