About this product
Sugar Baby Live Resin Cartridge 1g
AvitasResin
HybridTHC —CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
Sugar Baby is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Superglue and OG Kush. Sugar Baby is 30% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Sugar Baby's effects are currently unknown. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sugar Baby when dealing with symptoms associated with various unknown conditions. Bred by “CAKE (She Hits Different)”, Sugar Baby features flavors that are gassy and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Sugar Baby typically ranges from $30-$40. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sugar Baby, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item