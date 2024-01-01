Sunberry has a super sweet blueberry diesel flavor with a citrusy overtone that turns to slight diesel upon exhale. The aroma is of fresh pine and blueberries with a pungent diesel overtone that sweetens as the nugs are broken apart and burned. The Sun Berry high settles in a few minutes after your final toke, building in the back of your head with a creeping effect before suddenly taking hold. You'll feel a potent happy lift that fills your mind with pure euphoria as your body is taken over by a super relaxing tingle that leaves you totally at ease and pretty hungry. Sun Berry is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as appetite loss, chronic fatigue, depression, mood swings, and chronic stress.
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.