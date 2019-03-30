About this product
Fruity Pebbles X Grape Pie
Sundae Driver packs a sweet creamy chocolate flavor with a lightly sugary fruity exhale. The aroma is of fresh earth and sweet sugary grape candy with a rich chocolatey overtone that is slightly pungent at times. The Sundae Driver high is just as delightful as the flavor, with a relaxing and lifted high that will have you kicking back with ease after just a toke or two. You'll feel a euphoric onset that fills your cerebral state with a sense of giddy happiness. As your mind flies higher, your body will begin to fade away into a deeply relaxing state that has you dozing mere minutes later. Sundae Driver is often chosen to treat those suffering from conditions such as chronic stress or anxiety, insomnia, PTSD, depression and chronic pain.
About this strain
Sundae Driver, also known as "Sunday Driver," is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
Sundae Driver effects
Reported by real people like you
346 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
28% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
