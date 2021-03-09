About this product
Sunset x Miracle Alien Cookies
Reviewers have described this hybrid's effects as good for easing pain, relaxing, and getting ready for bed.
About this strain
Sunset MAC effects
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
45% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
27% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Eye pressure
9% of people say it helps with eye pressure
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
