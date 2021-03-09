Loading…
Logo for the brand Avitas

Avitas

Sunset Mac Ultra Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
THC 16%CBD

About this product

Reviewers have described this hybrid's effects as good for easing pain, relaxing, and getting ready for bed.

Sunset MAC effects

Reported by real people like you
7 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
14% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
14% of people report feeling focused
Creative
14% of people report feeling creative
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!