Girl Scout Cookies X Pink Panties



Sherbet has a sweet creamy minty flavor accented by fresh sugary fruits and a tangy exhale. The aroma has a sweet cookie effect that's accented by sour fruits and a creamy effect that's released as the nugs are broken apart. The Sherbet high is definitely one that's truly unique – it has both energizing and calming effects that are ideal for treating a wide variety of conditions. The high starts with a euphoric energetic lift that boosts your mood and leaves you feeling completely happy although relaxed in both mind and body. As your head high builds, your body will fall into a lazy state that lulls you into a slightly couch-locked state with a pang of hunger, although you won't be sleepy at all. Sherbet is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as mood swings, depression, chronic stress or anxiety, and chronic pain.

Show more