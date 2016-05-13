About this product

This bud has a fantastic appearance – small and dense forest green spade-shaped nugs are accented by deep purple, almost black, undertones and lots of elegant long flowing white hairs. These nugs are super powdery with tiny white crystal trichomes and dripping with sweet sticky resin. One thing is for certain, the aroma of Sweet Black Angel makes this bud even more resistible than it already is! Buttery sweet flavors meet rich dank coffee undertones with a mellow lemon twist. The taste is hard to describe, but is very much like rich citrus flavored coffee with a dash of blueberry. Not only is its flavor delicious, but also this bud packs an enticing high like no other. You'll be hit first with a building euphoria that immediately lifts your mood and leaves your head feeling light, free of any pain. Depending on how much of it you smoke, this bud will then take you anywhere from being energetic and social to sedated and couch-locked, but happy and joyful nonetheless.