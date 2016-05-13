About this product
This bud has a fantastic appearance – small and dense forest green spade-shaped nugs are accented by deep purple, almost black, undertones and lots of elegant long flowing white hairs. These nugs are super powdery with tiny white crystal trichomes and dripping with sweet sticky resin. One thing is for certain, the aroma of Sweet Black Angel makes this bud even more resistible than it already is! Buttery sweet flavors meet rich dank coffee undertones with a mellow lemon twist. The taste is hard to describe, but is very much like rich citrus flavored coffee with a dash of blueberry. Not only is its flavor delicious, but also this bud packs an enticing high like no other. You'll be hit first with a building euphoria that immediately lifts your mood and leaves your head feeling light, free of any pain. Depending on how much of it you smoke, this bud will then take you anywhere from being energetic and social to sedated and couch-locked, but happy and joyful nonetheless.
About this strain
Sweet Black Angel
Samsara Seeds crossed two very different strains, the sativa-dominant Super Silver Haze and pure indica Black Domina, to create an easy-to-grow, quick-flowering indica-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-quality flowers. Sweet Black Angel presents a sweet musky odor with undertones of blackberry, and a relaxing body high most suitable for nighttime use for the treatment of pain, anxiety, and insomnia.
Sweet Black Angel effects
Reported by real people like you
39 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
64% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
61% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
41% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
35% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
