About this product
Cross of Tahiti Lime
If you're looking for a super delicious flavor and a full-bodied high to match, you've found it with Tahi Tahiz. This bud is described as having a super bubbly overtone that leaves you feeling insanely happy and lifted for hours on end. You'll be lifted and warmed from head to toe with a sense of pure bliss that permeates your entire body. This is accompanied by a growing sense of creativity and artistic inspiration that lends itself well to any task at hand. This bud has a sweet and sour lemon lime candy flavor with a deliciously tropical exhale. The aroma is very similar, with a sour lime candy overtone accented by hints of tropical fruit and touches of earth.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064