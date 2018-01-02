As you break apart each glittery little nug, aromas of earthy hash and nutty citrus are released. The flavor is very sweet, with tastes of tree fruit and herbs accented by a spicy earthy effect upon exhale. The White Tahoe Cookies high comes almost immediately after your first toke, filling you with euphoria that infuses your mind with pure creativity. As your mind soars to new heights, a relaxing body buzz will soon wash over you, leaving you tingly, giggly, and slightly aroused This effect soon turns sedative, lulling you into a sleepy, unfocused state that can last for hours without relief. Thanks to these effects and its high THC level, White Tahoe Cookies is said to be perfect for treating insomnia, loss of appetite, nausea, chronic pain, and inflammation.