About this product
The high is predominantly relaxed, both in body and mind, but the sativa component adds a strong euphoria and feelings of happiness. This strain is often used to treat anxiety, chronic pain, and insomnia, while it's also helpful in treating depression, ADHD, PTSD, migraines, and PMS. Negative effects most commonly include dry mouth and dry eyes, with a limited possibility of dizziness. An inbred descendant of the OG Kush strain, Tahoe OG has an earthy, lemony taste, with a pungent plant smell.
About this strain
Tahoe OG, also known as "Tahoe OG Kush," is the perfect rainy day marijuana strain. Strong and fast-acting, you may not want to use this strain when you’re planning to leave the house. Great for those suffering from insomnia, pain, or lack of appetite, Tahoe OG has made a name for itself among other indicas. A top nighttime strain, it provides an extremely lazy, heavy body sensation. Due to superb breeding, Tahoe OG embodies all of the typical indica effects with an added euphoric, sativa-like kick. This strain features an earthy, lemon taste, and is a phenotype of OG Kush. Maturing at around 10 weeks, Tahoe OG is a must-try for those looking for a great night’s sleep.
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.