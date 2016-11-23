About this product
This strain has a super citrusy flavor that will activate your taste buds and open your eyes while leaving you with bright uplifted energy. The flavor of Tangelo is like a fresh cup of orange juice first thing in the morning – sweet and tangy with a sharp citrusy taste that wakes up your taste buds and leaves you begging for more. The smell is very sweet and citrusy although it does bring on an earthy overtone that can become very sour as the nugs are burned. The Tangelo high is the perfect wake and bake for those days where you need a little boost to get going. You'll feel a cerebral onset that infuses you with a sense of giggly euphoria and energy. Tangelo is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as anxiety, Bipolar Disorder, chronic pain, and depression.
Tangelo (not to be confused with Tangelo Kush) is the sour citrus offspring of Tangerine Sunrise and Gorkle (The Fork x Rebel God Smoke). With obvious notes of tropical fruit and an unmistakable tangerine/orange juice aroma, Tangelo offers bright, pleasurable aromas and flavors worth sharing. This strain is especially useful for consumers seeking to nullify stress and fatigue while remaining fairly focused on the task at hand. Lovingly handcraft by Colorado Seed Inc., enjoy Tangelo’s physical and mental enhancement during the daytime to maximize its stimulation.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.