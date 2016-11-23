Chemdawg X Bermese Kush



This strain has a super citrusy flavor that will activate your taste buds and open your eyes while leaving you with bright uplifted energy. The flavor of Tangelo is like a fresh cup of orange juice first thing in the morning – sweet and tangy with a sharp citrusy taste that wakes up your taste buds and leaves you begging for more. The smell is very sweet and citrusy although it does bring on an earthy overtone that can become very sour as the nugs are burned. The Tangelo high is the perfect wake and bake for those days where you need a little boost to get going. You'll feel a cerebral onset that infuses you with a sense of giggly euphoria and energy. Tangelo is said to be perfect for treating conditions such as anxiety, Bipolar Disorder, chronic pain, and depression.

