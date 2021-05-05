About this product
Tangie Cream packs a sweet and creamy sugary vanilla flavor with a punch of sour citrusy orange upon exhale. The aroma is very much the same, although it does have touches of spicy herbs and sharp black pepper to it, too. The Tangie Cream high is just as delightful, with a super relaxing and chill cerebral lift that's accompanied by an energizing and tingly body high. You'll feel happy and carefree with this bud, without a care in the world, from start to finish. A touch of focus accompanies the heady sense, allowing you to keep in touch with reality as your happiness grows and grows. At the same time, your body will feel rejuvenated and energized, ready to get up and moving.
About this strain
Tangie and Cream
Tangie and Cream effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Focused
50% of people report feeling focused
Uplifted
25% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
