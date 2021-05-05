About this product

Tangie Cream packs a sweet and creamy sugary vanilla flavor with a punch of sour citrusy orange upon exhale. The aroma is very much the same, although it does have touches of spicy herbs and sharp black pepper to it, too. The Tangie Cream high is just as delightful, with a super relaxing and chill cerebral lift that's accompanied by an energizing and tingly body high. You'll feel happy and carefree with this bud, without a care in the world, from start to finish. A touch of focus accompanies the heady sense, allowing you to keep in touch with reality as your happiness grows and grows. At the same time, your body will feel rejuvenated and energized, ready to get up and moving.