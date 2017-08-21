About this product
Oregon Diesel X Trainwreck
The Tardis high is very creative and introspective in nature. It starts with a rushing sense of euphoria that's accompanied by a feeling of creative energy that inspires you to work on artistic endeavors as your mind slowly fades into deep introspection. With fantastic imaginative visions to inspire you, you'll find yourself lost in your own world with no perception of current time or space. These heavy cerebral effects make Tardis the perfect choice for any user. Tardis has a very earthy taste with hints of fruit and diesel and an aroma to match, although it is definitely more pungent than anything else.
About this strain
Tardis, or “The Tardis,” is a sativa-dominant strain with far-out cerebral effects. Appropriating the title of Dr. Who’s famous phone booth, Tardis is a cross of Oregon Diesel and Trainwreck. This heady pairing lands behind the eyes, saddling the mind with euphoria and introspective thoughts. These attributes make Tardis a strong mood enhancer, teasing at the consumer's imagination and creativity while helping abate stress. Respect this strain’s potency, as it has been reported to reach upwards of 26% THC.
Tardis effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Uplifted
63% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
57% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
26% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
5% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
42% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
36% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
