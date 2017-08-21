Oregon Diesel X Trainwreck



The Tardis high is very creative and introspective in nature. It starts with a rushing sense of euphoria that's accompanied by a feeling of creative energy that inspires you to work on artistic endeavors as your mind slowly fades into deep introspection. With fantastic imaginative visions to inspire you, you'll find yourself lost in your own world with no perception of current time or space. These heavy cerebral effects make Tardis the perfect choice for any user. Tardis has a very earthy taste with hints of fruit and diesel and an aroma to match, although it is definitely more pungent than anything else.