God Bud x BC Sweet Tooth



Terp God is an indica-dominant strain created through a cross between two popular strains, God Bud and BC Sweet Tooth. The genetics of Terp God give it a potent and relaxing high, with a sweet and fruity flavor profile. It has a high THC content that can range from 18% to 25%, making it popular among those looking for a strong and long-lasting high. Terp God's aroma is characterized by notes of earthy pine and grape, making it a beloved strain for both recreational and medicinal users alike.

