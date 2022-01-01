About this product
Chemdawg X Pakistani Kush X Lemon Thai
Thai Coast hits you almost immediately after toking, infusing you with a sense of euphoric energy that's concentrated in the front of your head behind your eyes. You'll feel an increase in focus and motivation along with this sense of clarity, getting you ready for anything that comes your way. Even with these effects, you'll feel slightly relaxed, grounding your soaring mind. Thai Coast has a classic earthy lemon flavor with a tangy yet spicy sweet and sour exhale. The aroma is musky and spicy with a tangy hint of citrus and rich earth that can be detected as the nugs are broken apart. Thai Coast buds have small dense arrowhead-shaped forest green nugs with amber hairs and matching bright crystal trichomes.
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
