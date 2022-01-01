Chemdawg X Pakistani Kush X Lemon Thai



Thai Coast hits you almost immediately after toking, infusing you with a sense of euphoric energy that's concentrated in the front of your head behind your eyes. You'll feel an increase in focus and motivation along with this sense of clarity, getting you ready for anything that comes your way. Even with these effects, you'll feel slightly relaxed, grounding your soaring mind. Thai Coast has a classic earthy lemon flavor with a tangy yet spicy sweet and sour exhale. The aroma is musky and spicy with a tangy hint of citrus and rich earth that can be detected as the nugs are broken apart. Thai Coast buds have small dense arrowhead-shaped forest green nugs with amber hairs and matching bright crystal trichomes.