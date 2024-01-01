Tokyo Snow Live Resin All In One 1g

Hibachi Supreme x The Menthol

Tokyo Snow has inherited a very complex aroma and flavor from its ancestors. It has a delicious combination of OG Kush earthy notes, a Cookies creaminess and petrol and grape notes provided by The Menthol. It produces a powerful effect, with a euphoric high and a relaxed low that clouds the mind. It is also a great variety for therapeutic use.

About this strain

Tokyo Snow is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Hibachi Supreme and The Menthol. This strain is a rare and exclusive variety that was bred by Compound Genetics and is only available at MFUSED in Washington. Tokyo Snow has a complex and exotic aroma with notes of earthy cookies, petrol, and grape. Tokyo Snow is 23% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Tokyo Snow effects include euphoria, creativity, and arousal. Medical marijuana patients often choose Tokyo Snow when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, pain, and headaches. Bred by Compound Genetics, Tokyo Snow features flavors like grape, diesel, and lemon. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene, which gives it a peppery and earthy aroma. The average price of Tokyo Snow typically ranges from $40-$50 per gram. Tokyo Snow is a potent and flavorful strain that can transport you to a winter wonderland of bliss. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Tokyo Snow, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.

At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.

We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.

If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.

