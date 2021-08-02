About this product

You can expect a mellowing body high in addition to a cognitive high that administers imaginative and inventive thoughts. Patients commonly use Trainwreck to relieve pain, PTSD and stress. You can smoke this strain comfortably throughout the day even with its super high potency. It's long green leaves are accompanied by a pine/citrus aroma that can't be mistaken. You can expect a noticeable after taste of lemon with a slight cough when inhaling this strain.