Avitas
Trainwreck Live Resin PAX Pod .5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
You can expect a mellowing body high in addition to a cognitive high that administers imaginative and inventive thoughts. Patients commonly use Trainwreck to relieve pain, PTSD and stress. You can smoke this strain comfortably throughout the day even with its super high potency. It's long green leaves are accompanied by a pine/citrus aroma that can't be mistaken. You can expect a noticeable after taste of lemon with a slight cough when inhaling this strain.
Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
2,170 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!