Triangle Kush Live Resin All In One 1g

by Avitas
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Descendant of OG Kush

This bud is named as a tribute to the three marijuana capitals of Florida – Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami. The Triangle Kush high hits you first with an uplifted rush of energy that you can feel behind the eyes. You’ll experience an increase in focus that’s slightly heavy as well, bordering on making you stoney. A relaxing body high comes next, washing over you in warming waves, leaving you feeling almost like you’re floating on air. This bud has a spicy lemon citrus flavor with a notable woody aftertaste. The aroma is very spicy and earthy with a lemony fuel overtone that’s very pungent.

About this strain

Triangle Kush, also known as "Triangle OG" and "OG Triangle," is an indica marijuana strain that originated in Florida. This strain provides relaxing effects and is known to stimulate creativity. Some people say smoking Triangle Kush makes them extra chatty. This strain gets its name from Florida's three cannabis-producing capitals: Jacksonville, Miami, and Tampa. Growers say Triangle Kush has a flowering time of 70 days.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item