Descendant of OG Kush



This bud is named as a tribute to the three marijuana capitals of Florida – Tampa, Jacksonville, and Miami. The Triangle Kush high hits you first with an uplifted rush of energy that you can feel behind the eyes. You’ll experience an increase in focus that’s slightly heavy as well, bordering on making you stoney. A relaxing body high comes next, washing over you in warming waves, leaving you feeling almost like you’re floating on air. This bud has a spicy lemon citrus flavor with a notable woody aftertaste. The aroma is very spicy and earthy with a lemony fuel overtone that’s very pungent.

