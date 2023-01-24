About this product
Pre-Bubba Kush 98 X Chem Dog #4
If you're searching for a potent high that will leave you filling lifted for hours on end, you've found it. The Trinidad OG high is perfect for a kicked back evening at home when you want to relax but still have things to do. You'll feel a euphoric effect at the onset of the high, filing you with a lifted sense of pure happiness and ease with a touch of motivation and focus. As your mind gains clarity, your body will start to settle into a deeply relaxing state that can leave you slightly couch-locked at times. This strain combines aromas of sour citrus and sweet orange and flavors of sharp citrus and sweet lemons with a touch of herbs and spices upon exhale that lingers long after your final toke.
If you're searching for a potent high that will leave you filling lifted for hours on end, you've found it. The Trinidad OG high is perfect for a kicked back evening at home when you want to relax but still have things to do. You'll feel a euphoric effect at the onset of the high, filing you with a lifted sense of pure happiness and ease with a touch of motivation and focus. As your mind gains clarity, your body will start to settle into a deeply relaxing state that can leave you slightly couch-locked at times. This strain combines aromas of sour citrus and sweet orange and flavors of sharp citrus and sweet lemons with a touch of herbs and spices upon exhale that lingers long after your final toke.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
State License(s)
412064