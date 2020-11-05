About this product
This bud brings on the mouthwatering tastes, with a sweet chocolate mint overtone that turns slightly sour upon exhale. The aroma is very similar, although with an earthy herbal touch to it that lingers long after your final toke. The Triple Chocolate Chip high starts almost as soon as you exhale, filling your mind with a cerebral lift and launching you into a lazy and blissfully unaware happiness. As your mind settles, your body will begin to follow suit leaving you fully relaxed from head to toe and pretty much immovable for hours on end before dropping you off into a sleepy and sedative state. Triple Chocolate Chip the perfect bud for treating experienced patients suffering from conditions such as mood swings, depression, chronic stress, insomnia and headaches or migraines.
Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.