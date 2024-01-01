Tropicana Cookies and Banana Kush



If you're looking for a super delicious banana-like flavor that will remind you of a tropical vacation, you've found it with Tropicana Banana. This bud packs a sweet and sour tropical pineapple flavor that's accented by creamy banana and a touch of spice. The aroma is very similar, much like a creamy pina colada with a dash of spice and earthiness. The Tropicana Banana high is just as exotic, with lifted and euphoric effects that will boost your mood while dropping your body off into a truly relaxing, vacation-like state. You'll feel your spirits lift almost as soon as you exhale as your mind is filled with a building euphoria and sociability. This is accompanied by a soothing and warming body high that works its way throughout your limbs, leaving you feeling pretty stoned before you even realize what's happening.

read more