Tropicana Banana Live Resin Cartridge 1g

by Avitas
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Tropicana Cookies and Banana Kush

If you're looking for a super delicious banana-like flavor that will remind you of a tropical vacation, you've found it with Tropicana Banana. This bud packs a sweet and sour tropical pineapple flavor that's accented by creamy banana and a touch of spice. The aroma is very similar, much like a creamy pina colada with a dash of spice and earthiness. The Tropicana Banana high is just as exotic, with lifted and euphoric effects that will boost your mood while dropping your body off into a truly relaxing, vacation-like state. You'll feel your spirits lift almost as soon as you exhale as your mind is filled with a building euphoria and sociability. This is accompanied by a soothing and warming body high that works its way throughout your limbs, leaving you feeling pretty stoned before you even realize what's happening.

Tropicana Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid weed strain made by crossing Tropicanna with Banana Kush. Tropicana Banana produces an energizing high. Consumers who have smoked this strain say it makes them feel uplifted, energetic, and focused. Tropicana Banana is likely to give you a dry mouth, so hydrate well when enjoying this strain. The flavor of Tropicana Banana tastes sweet with tropical and citrus undertones. The dominant terpene of this strain is pinene. The original breeder of Tropicana Banana is Barney’s Farm.

