About this product
Girl Scout Cookies X Tangie
This bright bud packs a super delicious sour citrus high with a slightly sweet cookie exhale. The aroma is of earthy pine and sour spice with a heavy orange overtone that turns slightly pungent as the nugs are burned. The Tropicana Cookies high is just as eye-opening as the flavor, with long-lasting effects that will get you up off the couch and moving in no time at all. You'll feel an energetic onset at the start of the high, filling both mind and body with tingly happiness and a sense of creative motivation. A touch of relaxation comes next, leaving your physical state calm while your mind soars higher and higher into the stratosphere. Tropicana Cookies is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as depression, nausea or appetite loss, mood swings and chronic stress or anxiety.
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
Tropicana Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
267 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
49% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
20% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
