Girl Scout Cookies X Tangie



This bright bud packs a super delicious sour citrus high with a slightly sweet cookie exhale. The aroma is of earthy pine and sour spice with a heavy orange overtone that turns slightly pungent as the nugs are burned. The Tropicana Cookies high is just as eye-opening as the flavor, with long-lasting effects that will get you up off the couch and moving in no time at all. You'll feel an energetic onset at the start of the high, filling both mind and body with tingly happiness and a sense of creative motivation. A touch of relaxation comes next, leaving your physical state calm while your mind soars higher and higher into the stratosphere. Tropicana Cookies is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as depression, nausea or appetite loss, mood swings and chronic stress or anxiety.