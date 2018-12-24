About this product
This bright bud packs a super delicious sour citrus high with a slightly sweet cookie exhale. The aroma is of earthy pine and sour spice with a heavy orange overtone that turns slightly pungent as the nugs are burned. The Tropicana Cookies high is just as eye-opening as the flavor, with long-lasting effects that will get you up off the couch and moving in no time at all. You'll feel an energetic onset at the start of the high, filling both mind and body with tingly happiness and a sense of creative motivation. A touch of relaxation comes next, leaving your physical state calm while your mind soars higher and higher into the stratosphere. Tropicana Cookies is said to be perfect for treating those suffering from conditions such as depression, nausea or appetite loss, mood swings and chronic stress or anxiety.
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies, also known as "Tropicanna Cookies," "Tropicana Cookies F2," and "MTN Trop," is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
About this brand
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.