Avitas will be donating all profits (plus more) to charities in Washington (Equal Rights Washington) and Oregon (Basic Rights Oregon).
Basic Rights Oregon and Equal Rights Washington provide services, charities and fight for the LGBTQ rights in the Pacific Northwest.
The Unicorn Glitter strain has some sweet aromatics that remind one of classic pink bubble gum. The more you puff on it, the more you’ll notice the sweet undertones. Unicorn Glitter has relaxing qualities that evoke a slight mental boost.
This strain will make a great festival companion to relax you in the chaos of large crowds while keeping your mind sharp.
Avitas
AVITAS IS ON A MISSION TO MAKE THE WORLD A BETTER, HAPPIER PLACE.
At Avitas, we care how our cannabis is grown, extracted, and packaged, and we’re here to celebrate this beautiful plant and to help spread the love by supporting local nonprofits that are near and dear to our hearts.
We take pride in how we go the extra mile for our customers, our employees, and our partners. And we’re committed to a natural, additive-free product that’s grown without pesticides. Our responsible farming techniques and full-spectrum extraction methods make our products better for our customers and the world.
If all that isn't something to feel good about, we don't know what is.
412064