About this product

Avitas will be donating all profits (plus more) to charities in Washington (Equal Rights Washington) and Oregon (Basic Rights Oregon).



Basic Rights Oregon and Equal Rights Washington provide services, charities and fight for the LGBTQ rights in the Pacific Northwest.



The Unicorn Glitter strain has some sweet aromatics that remind one of classic pink bubble gum. The more you puff on it, the more you’ll notice the sweet undertones. Unicorn Glitter has relaxing qualities that evoke a slight mental boost.



This strain will make a great festival companion to relax you in the chaos of large crowds while keeping your mind sharp.

